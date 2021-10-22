Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Another EU country accepts Covishield Covid-19 vaccine for travel 'green pass'

Another EU country accepts Covishield Covid-19 vaccine for travel 'green pass'

Premium
Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Covishield takers are now exempted from quarantine rules in Poland 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Poland has recognized Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland, the country's embassy in New Delhi informed on Friday. 

Poland has recognized Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland, the country's embassy in New Delhi informed on Friday. 

In July, Belgium recognised Covishield vaccine, which has been developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

In July, Belgium recognised Covishield vaccine, which has been developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

"Belgium recognises Covishield, the Astra Zeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India and distributed by COVAX. An important decision for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh in the fight against vaccine inequality," the embassy of Belgium in India said.

"Belgium recognises Covishield, the Astra Zeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India and distributed by COVAX. An important decision for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh in the fight against vaccine inequality," the embassy of Belgium in India said.

Charge d'affaires of Belgium embassy, Arnaud Lion said that recognition of Covishield by his country will have a positive impact for everyone getting the vaccine shot in India and abroad.

Charge d'affaires of Belgium embassy, Arnaud Lion said that recognition of Covishield by his country will have a positive impact for everyone getting the vaccine shot in India and abroad.

"On 7 July, the inter-ministerial conference in Belgium decided to recognize the Covishield vaccination, which will have a positive impact I hope for everyone in India and outside India being vaccinated with Covishield," Lion was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

"On 7 July, the inter-ministerial conference in Belgium decided to recognize the Covishield vaccination, which will have a positive impact I hope for everyone in India and outside India being vaccinated with Covishield," Lion was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

Till last month, as many as eighteen countries of European Union had approved the Covishield vaccine. These were Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Till last month, as many as eighteen countries of European Union had approved the Covishield vaccine. These were Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Govt signs pact with US to procure MK 54 torpedo, expen ...

Premium

India to finetune its stance ahead of UN Climate Change ...

Premium

Coal shortage: Railways ramps up coal rakes to augment ...

Premium

Drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday called for questioning ...

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Govt signs pact with US to procure MK 54 torpedo, expen ...

Premium

India to finetune its stance ahead of UN Climate Change ...

Premium

Coal shortage: Railways ramps up coal rakes to augment ...

Premium

Drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday called for questioning ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!