Another farmers' protest brewing? SKM leaders meet union minister, share memo

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders indicated on Monday that farmers would launch a fresh agitation in the coming days if various demands including including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price were not met. An SKM delegation met with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.

"We do not want to protest daily but we are forced to do it. If the government does not heed our demands, we will launch another andolan which will be bigger than the protest against the farm laws," said farm leader Darshan Pal.

Thousands of farmers had convened to carry out a year-long agitation against the central government's now-repealed farm laws in 2020. The Morcha suspended the movement a year later in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider their pending demands.

ALSO READ: Delhi traffic police issues advisory in view of Kisaan Rally today

Farmers have gathered at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital for a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'. Security arrangements had been increased to ensure that the event goes smoothly. The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory to avoid inconvenience to public.

"There are several unresolved issues and these demand another 'andolan'. We will convene another meeting on April 30 in Delhi. I ask all farmers unions to take out rallies in their respective states and hold panchayats in the run-up to the meeting," he added while addressing the farmers gathered at the Ramila Maidan.

(With inputs from agencies)