Another farmers' protest brewing? SKM leaders meet union minister, share memo

Another farmers' protest brewing? SKM leaders meet union minister, share memo1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:57 PM IST
After the meeting, farmer leader Darshan Pal said that famers will launch a bigger movement than the one in 2020. He said that another meeting will be convened on April 30 in Delhi.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders indicated on Monday that farmers would launch a fresh agitation in the coming days if various demands including including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price were not met. An SKM delegation met with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×