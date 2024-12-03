In Uttar Pradesh, three friends survived a car plunge into a dry canal after Google Maps suggested an unsafe route.

Another unfortunate incident from Uttar Pradesh raised concerns over the reliability of navigation applications, particularly Google Maps, after incorrect route suggestions led to a dangerous mishap.

Car plummets into Kalapura Canal, Bareilly In the latest incident reported byNews18, three friends narrowly escaped death when their car plunged 15 feet into the dry bed of the Kalapura Canal near Bareilly. Divyanshu, a Kanpur resident, was en route to a wedding in Pilibhit with two companions when Google Maps directed them to an unsafe canal track near Kalapura village, reported the publication.

The report said the vehicle, a Tata Tiago, lost control after encountering a broken bridge and overturned in the canal. Fortunately, the canal was dry, and no serious injuries were reported. Local residents and the police, with the assistance of a JCB machine, retrieved the vehicle.

According to the report, Dhananjay Pandey, the officer in charge of the Izzat Nagar police station, stated that erosion near the Barkapur intersection had compromised the road, leading to the accident. Despite the severity of the fall, all three passengers emerged unharmed.

Tragedy strikes in Badaun In a separate incident on 24 November, three individuals lost their lives after their car plunged 50 feet into the Ramganga River in Badaun. According toHindustan Times, the vehicle’s driver was also following Google Maps’ directions when the route led them to an incomplete bridge over the river.

The victims, including two brothers, were also travelling to attend a wedding. Tragically, their speeding car fell off the bridge and submerged in the canal, resulting in fatalities.

Concerns about over-dependence on navigation apps These incidents underscore the risks of over-reliance on navigation apps, particularly in rural or less-developed areas where infrastructure data may be outdated or inaccurate. While Google Maps offers valuable assistance for navigation, users are urged to remain vigilant and cross-check routes, especially when driving in unfamiliar areas.

Local authorities and residents have emphasised the need for updated information on navigation platforms to prevent such accidents in the future.