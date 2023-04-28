As the Sudan conflict rages on, a fresh batch of 135 stranded Indians took off from the crisis-hit country on Friday. This is the 11th batch of stranded citizens that will be heading to Jeddah. The development came even as 754 people returned home under Operation Kaveri - with two flights reaching New Delhi and Bengaluru.

"...We are proud that the Navy, Navy jawans and the Prime Minister kept their promise. So, on your behalf, I'd like to thank the Navy which brought you here from Port Sudan..," said Mos MEA V Muraleedharan while addressing the Indian nationals currently waiting in Jeddah.

The Union Minister received the evacuated Indians at Jeah after the IAF C-130J flight from Port Sudan landed.

#OperationKaveri | Another IAF C-130J flight takes off from Port Sudan with 135 passengers onboard. This is the 11th batch of stranded Indians heading to Jeddah.#SudanConflict pic.twitter.com/3zqt77wvzM — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

With two flights landing on Indian terrain today, the total number of rescued citizens now stands at 1,360. Many more await transportation at Jeddah after being rescued by Navy ships.

"Glad to see happy and energetic faces of 392 of our nationals returning to Delhi from Jeddah on IAF C17 Globemaster after evacuation from Sudan. Saw them off at the aircraft. They will be with their beloved ones in India soon," the MoS tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)