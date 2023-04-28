Another IAF flight takes off from crisis-hit Sudan with 135 Indians onboard1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Earlier, the tenth batch of 326 Indian evacuees from Sudan had reached Jeddah by INS Tarkash.
As the Sudan conflict rages on, a fresh batch of 135 stranded Indians took off from the crisis-hit country on Friday. This is the 11th batch of stranded citizens that will be heading to Jeddah. The development came even as 754 people returned home under Operation Kaveri - with two flights reaching New Delhi and Bengaluru.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×