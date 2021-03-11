Another Major rank Indian Army official has been arrested by Pune police from Delhi in connection with the recent Army recruitment exam paper leak case. This comes days after a 45-year-old officer was held in Wellington.

According to a press release, Pune police on Tuesday arrested the officer from Delhi and he was produced before Pune court. He has been granted police custody till 15 March.

The army officer was posted in Delhi and was a batchmate of a serving officer of Major rank who was arrested by Pune police earlier in the case.

Appearing for police, Public Prosecutor Prem Kumar Agrawal said: "The accused has shared an exam question paper with other accused arrested in the case. We have recovered a mobile phone from his possession but that's not working since the accused claims it was dropped in water and has been severely damaged. We have to investigate further links and retrieve the data from his mobile."

Additional Session Judge S R Navandar after hearing the argument from both sides granted police custody of the accused to Pune City Police.

Total arrest made

Till now, a total of 10 accused have been arrested in the case by Pune city police with two separate FIRs registered against two Major rank officers of the Indian Army, two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and several retired soldiers along with some owners of pre-military training institutes.

The one at Wanwadi police station is about the paper leak itself, while a related case of cheating has been registered at Vishrambaug police station.

The exam scheduled for 28 February 28 had been cancelled after this leak.

Earlier in a joint operation with Military Intelligence of the Indian Army, Pune City Police's crime branch had arrested several accused of running a recruitment scam in various parts of the country.

With inputs from agencies.





