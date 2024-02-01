Another Indian student found dead in Cincinnati, 3 die in US in a week: Report

Another Indian student has been found dead in Cincinnati, United States, according to reports. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. According to Wion news, this is the third death of an Indian student in the US in a week's time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previous incidents An Indian student, Neel Acharya, had gone missing on Sunday. He was confirmed dead, the university said on January 30. He was pursuing a double major at the prestigious Purdue University in the US state of Indiana. The exact reason for death was also not known.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students Neel Acharya has passed away. The leadership in the Department of Computer Science expresses our profound sorrow for his passing. I am deeply saddened by his loss. My condolences go out to his friends family and all affected," Chris Clifton, interim head of the university’s Computer Science Department, was quoted by PTI as saying in e-mail on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Acharya’s demise came after the news of the grisly murder of 25-year-old Vivek Saini, another Indian student. According to PTI, Saini had recently earned an MBA degree in the US. He was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state’s Lithonia city.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Vivek Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth, M9 News Channel reported on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Meanwhile, Consulate General of India in Atlanta on Monday posted on X, that they are deeply anguished by this terrifying and heinous incident and are in touch with Saini's family.

"We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian National/student Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case," the post said.

“The Consulate got in touch with the family of Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family," the post added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!