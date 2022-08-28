Another internet shutdown as Assam witnesses 2nd phase of state recruitment exam

To avoid any kind of chaos during examinations, he had already asked the DCs and SPs to be ready with the police force to avert any kind of unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process. Every district which is the location of any exam centre is appointed with a nodal officer and a gazetted officer. These gazetted officers will play the role of observers to ensure the execution of SOP. The security system was taken a step ahead with the appointment of a sub inspector level police officer in every examination centre, who will also be assisted by other police officers.