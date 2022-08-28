Another internet shutdown as Assam witnesses 2nd phase of state recruitment exam

People in several districts in Assam are set to witness another internet blackout today, as lakhs of candidates will appear for the second phase of the ongoing large-scale recruitment drive across various departments in the state government
To maintain law and order during one of Assam's large-scale examination drives in Assam, the state government has announced an internet shutdown in several districts and imposed section 144 of CrPC at several locations of the exam on Sunday.
It is worth noting, that lakhs of aspirants will give the second phase of the examination that is being conducted on Sunday, as a part of the large-scale recruitment drive for various departments in the state government.
Candidates who have applied for the Class III positions in the recruitment notifications will appear for today's test. Whereas, the third and last phase of the test will be held on 11 September. The first phase of the recruitment drive exam was conducted on 21 August.
To ensure a foolproof preparation for the examination, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a meeting with all the stakeholders involved in the exam preparations to review the arrangements.
As this is considered one of the largest government job recruitment exams in the state, the Assam government has been extra cautious about its arrangements and preparation to leave no room for the paper leak and fraud. Around 14 lakh candidates would be appearing in the exam to compete for 30,000 vacancies.
Section 144 has been imposed in the areas nearby examinations. Along with this, tight security arrangements have been made in every examination centre.
In his tweet, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government is committed to conducting the masssive recruitment drive for Grade III and Grade IV posts in a fair manner. He also updated the video of the video conference that he took with the officials involved in the preparations and wished all the candidates for their exams.
To avoid any kind of chaos during examinations, he had already asked the DCs and SPs to be ready with the police force to avert any kind of unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process. Every district which is the location of any exam centre is appointed with a nodal officer and a gazetted officer. These gazetted officers will play the role of observers to ensure the execution of SOP. The security system was taken a step ahead with the appointment of a sub inspector level police officer in every examination centre, who will also be assisted by other police officers.
As per the protocols, not only candidates but also the invigilators won't be allowed to bring any kind of electronic gadgets including mobile phones to the examination centres. The examinations will also be recorded by the two videographers that will be appointed by the centre in charge of every centre.
