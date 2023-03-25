As much as he worshipped on the field, Virat Kohli is a sensation off the field too. Kohli has been a fashion icon for a while, with his style, hairstyles, and lifestyle always in the spotlight. Recently, his new haircut for IPL 2023 gained social media attention, showcasing Kohli's impact and reach. Kohli has experimented with several hairstyles over the past five years.

Virat Kohli new hairstyle pic.twitter.com/oxLJIgrrE3 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 24, 2023

The classic undercut

Virat Kohli's signature hairstyle, the undercut, has been a consistent choice since 2016. Along with his neatly maintained beard, it has become part of his public image despite his impressive performance in cricket in 2017.

The crew cut

During the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England, he had a crew cut hairstyle while amassing 443 runs in nine innings with an average of 55.37 and a strike rate of 94.05.

“However, he couldn't quite turn up in the semi-finals against New Zealand in what proved to be a heartbreaking loss for India. His closely cropped hairstyle did go down pretty well with the fans, though," as per a Sportskeeda report

The mid-fade cut

In 2018, Virat Kohli switched his undercut hairstyle to a fade, which became quite popular. Despite the change in appearance, Kohli's performance as a cricketer remained stellar. He had an outstanding year, particularly in ODI cricket, scoring 1202 runs in only 14 matches with an impressive average of 133.55.

The modern undercut

Virat Kohli has updated his undercut hairstyle to a classy and modern version after the 2019 World Cup. The neatly trimmed sides and well-kept top compliment his full beard, making it his current go-to haircut.

The Pompadour

The Pompadour hairstyle that Virat Kohli donned for IPL 2018, styled by Aalim Hakim, became a trendsetting look. Its origin dates back to the 17th and 18th centuries, where it was popularized by Madame de Pompadour, a mistress of King Louis XV of France. The style features short sides and a voluminous top, and has gained popularity again in recent times.