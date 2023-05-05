Home/ News / India/  Another Kashmir Files? The Kerala Story clocks massive advance bookings despite poor reviews
Back

The Kerala Story has secured the fifth highest advance bookings of the year, selling 32,000 tickets in national chains. Despite facing competition from Hollywood blockbuster The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, which also registered good advance bookings, The Kerala Story is expected to perform well at the box office, with total collections estimated to exceed the 10 crore net India mark.

The film's success in advance bookings places it ahead of other Hindi films that were released this year, including Shehzada and Selfiee. Moreover, its performance demonstrates that controversy does not necessarily hurt a film's box office prospects. Previous examples of successful controversial films include The Kashmir Files, which achieved unprecedented business of almost 250 crores net in India in 2022.

The Kerala Story tickets

In Delhi-NCR, some shows at PVR: Pacific, Subhash Nagar, PVR: Select City Walk, PVR: Vegas LUXE, PVR: Gold, Logix City Centre, Noida and Cinepolis: Unity One Mall Rohini are either “almost full" or “filling fast", as BookMyShow. So is the case in Mumbai for Cinepolis: VIP Viviana Mall, Thane, Cinepolis: Viviana Mall, Thane, Cinepolis: Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, INOX: Palm Beach Galleria Mall, Navi Mumbai and PVR: Orion Mall, Panvel.

Also Read: The Kerala Story trailer dramatically changes amid backlash; Shashi Tharoor reacts

Even South Indian cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai have some evening shows almost full. A number of shows at Shenoys Theatre in Kochi, Kerala are nearly full or are filling fast.

The Kerala Story review

While Adah Sharma’s performance is being appreciated, the movie hasn’t received many positive reviews. “Stay as far away from director Sudipto Sen’s asinine film as you can… we watch ghastly films so you won’t have to," Manisha Lakhe wrote on OTTplay.

The Kerala Story is manipulative storytelling at its best, and that isn’t good. Be a clever audience and ask questions about the content you are watching," wrote Shubham Kulkarni on KoiMoi.

Also Read: Amid calls for ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, Shashi Tharoor says ‘Keralites have every right to…'

The Kerala Story deploys the tools of fiction to support Sen’s claim that behind every Hindi-Muslim interaction, there lies sinister intent," wrote Nandini Ramnath on Scroll.in.

“But The Kerala Story turns too melodramatic and manipulative due to the excessiveness of its background score, which literally highjacks the actors’ performances to inform us about the intent and turmoil of the characters,'' as per Vinamra Mathur of FirstPost.

As per The Times of India, the “thought-provoking" film “surely manages to leave an impact". “Kerala Story is a technically sound film and might interest even those who oppose it," wrote Navneet Vyasan on News18.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout