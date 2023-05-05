Another Kashmir Files? The Kerala Story clocks massive advance bookings despite poor reviews2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has been released on May 5.
The Kerala Story has secured the fifth highest advance bookings of the year, selling 32,000 tickets in national chains. Despite facing competition from Hollywood blockbuster The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3, which also registered good advance bookings, The Kerala Story is expected to perform well at the box office, with total collections estimated to exceed the ₹10 crore net India mark.
