In another landslide in Shimla, five to seven houses have collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area. So far no details of people being stranded, ANI reported quoting Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla. More details are awaited. "Due to excessive rainfall, some houses have collapsed after a landslide took place. Some residents are feared trapped. Ambulance, NDRF, SDRF, State and District Police are here at the spot. The amount of loss is yet to be ascertained. Rescue operation is underway" Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said. The death toll in incidents such as landslides, cloudburst and house collapse due to heavy rains since Monday has increased to 52, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said. The Chief Minister further added that the death toll might go up. While speaking to news agency ANI the chief minister said, “Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work being done on a war footing. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads opened."

Meanwhile, two more bodies were pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiv temple in Shimla today. Rescuers feared 10 more bodies are still trapped there as the death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday night rose to 53, PTI reported quoting officials.

The number of deaths in the twin landslide sites in Shimla's Summer Hill and Fagli has risen to 16, the officials said.

Heavy rains battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army along with police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) resumed rescue operations at Summer Hill around 6 am, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI.

According to the state emergency operation centre, the state has suffered losses to the tune of ₹7,171 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till August 14.

A total of 170 incidents of cloudburst and landslide have been reported in the state this monsoon season and about 9,600 houses damaged.