With cases of Omicron rising in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Union Territory government is prepared to impose restrictions if the need arises.

"We are ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions...A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end," Kejriwal said at the launch of the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' initiative.

Kejriwal said his government will impose restrictions, if required, around Christmas and New Year to curb the spread of the Omicron variant even as he maintained that currently, there is no need for any such measures.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi reported its second case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, informed the Delhi Government.

Maharashtra reported two more fully vaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, while a man who had returned from South Africa tested positive in Gujarat, taking the tally in the country to 41 on Monday.

With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru with two people testing positive for it comprising a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor. On Saturday, Delhi had reported its second case - a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa.

