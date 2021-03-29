Another lockdown in Delhi? Know truth behind viral claim1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2021, 01:47 PM IST
- The government's Press Information Breau fact check team has debunked rumours related to a lockdown in Delhi
Fake news tends to travel very fast across different social media platforms. The latest viral message claims that a lockdown will be imposed in the national capital from Monday morning amid a spike in Covid-19 infections.
However, this turned out to be misinformation and the government gave further gave clarification on the same.
The government's Press Information Breau (PIB) fact check team on Sunday debunked rumours related to a lockdown in Delhi.
PIB Fact Check wrote, "A video is being shared on social media which claims that #Lockdown will be imposed in #Delhi from tomorrow morning."
It added, "This video is from last year (2020). It's an old news clip & is being shared without any context."
Government has time and again asked people not to believe in any claims until and unless the government officially declares it.
Keep in mind: If someone does forward a message about any fake or old claims, it is best to go to the official website and confirm. And if you find it is fake, do inform the person who shared the link about the same.
