Amis the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena termed the situation as a 'cause of concern' and warned that the Uddhav Thackeray government would be forced to take some harsh decisions to avoid more infections. In an editorial in its mouthpiece "Saamana", the Shiv Sena warned of stringent restrictions to tackle the resurgence.

“Is Maharashtra heading towards another lockdown? Cases across the country are increasing and Maharashtra’s contribution is major, which is a cause of concern... People should maintain self-discipline and put some restrictions on themselves. Take care, else lockdown or strict restrictions are unavoidable," the editorial said on Wednesday.

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

Partial lockdown in Mumbai?

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out. "If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown, We may have to shut places like beaches and the Gateway of India where people gather in the evenings," news agency PTI had quoted the minister.

3-day 'Janata curfew' imposed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

'Janata curfew' will be imposed for three days in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The 'Janta curfew' will be in place from 8 pm on Thursday till 8 am on Monday.

"'Janta Curfew' to be imposed from 11th March, 8 pm till 15th March, 8 am in the Municipal corporation limits in Jalgaon," said District Magistrate of Jalgaon Abhijit Raut.

"Emergency services, MPSC and other Departments' exams exempted," Raut said.

Lockdown in 16 hotspots in Thane

Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a lockdown at 16 hotspot areas from 9 March till March 31.

Restrictions in Palghar to curb Covid-19 surge

The district administration in Palghar, meanwhile, banned fairs, temple festivals and other such gatherings till further notice.

Restrictions imposed in Nashik district

The district administration in Nashik has imposed restrictions in view of the rising number of cases after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.

"It is not a lockdown. Only some restrictions have been put in place to prevent a surge in case numbers," said Collector Suraj Mandhare.

As per Mandhare's order, all shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am, while permit rooms will operate at 50 per cent capacity and down shutters at 9 pm. Places of worship will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and remain closed during weekends.

Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad and Nandgaon will remain closed from March 10 till further orders, though classes for standards X and XII will continue due to upcoming board exams, the order said.

Maharashtra Covid-19 tally

Maharashtra reported 9,927 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state reached 22,38,398. At present, the state has a total of 95,322 active cases. The total death toll in the state stands at 52,556





.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via