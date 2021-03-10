Another lockdown in Maharashtra? Saamana editorial warns amid surge in cases

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out. "If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown, We may have to shut places like beaches and the Gateway of India where people gather in the evenings," news agency PTI had quoted the minister.