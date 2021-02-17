Another lockdown in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena warns amid surge in Covid cases

In view of the recent rise in cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Wednesday termed the situation as "alarming" and warned that the Uddhav Thackeray government would be forced to take some harsh decisions including lockdown to avoid more infections.

In its mouthpiece "Saamana", the Shiv Sena expressed displeasure over people violating the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and said, "The government has again issued a stern warning to the people of the state to follow the corona rules and restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic."

"Follow the rules -- otherwise the lockdown will have to be imposed again. The same warning has been given by the State Health Minister (Rajesh Tope) himself. The public should take it seriously," it said, urging people to take precautions and warned of another lockdown if coronavirus infections continue to increase.

This comes after Maharashtra reported 3,663 fresh coronavirus cases and 2,700 recoveries on Tuesday. The recovery rate of the state is 95.66%.

It also recorded 39 new fatalities.

The caseload in the state reached 20,71,306 while the death toll rose to 51,591, said a health official.

Since last Wednesday, Maharashtra has been reporting more than 3,000 cases on daily basis. On Sunday, it recorded 4,092 cases, the highest single-day spike in more than a month,

The number of districts showing a rise in active coronavirus patients has increased in the last few days, the government data showed.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there was no reason to panic but safety norms must be followed.

There has been a relaxation in travel restrictions since February 1 which could have been one of the factors behind the increase in numbers, said a health department official.

Due to the surge in coronavirus in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials on Tuesday to take strict action against people or organisations who flout coronavirus-related guidelines.

The party mouthpiece further said that the damage caused by the lockdown is being reversed by 'unlocking' it in a phased manner. "At such a time, due to the negligence of some overzealous people, the fear of 'corona' should not arise again."

It further said the government is planning adequate measures to curtail the spread of the virus. "The public will have to avoid negligence and take necessary precautions. This is all it takes to crush the head of the corona again. This is the right time to be cautious," Shiv Sena editorial said.

The mouthpiece further reminded that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has suffered tremendously on all fronts be it finance or health.

"Fortunately, the only remedy (vaccine) on the corona crisis is now available. At such a time, the number of corona victims in the state has started increasing again and the second wave is starting to happen," the Shiv Sena said.

Further reacting to the recent rise in virus, Shiv Sena said, "Most of the public is still following the corona rules completely. The question is of careless people. ...The rapidly increasing number of new corona patients is alarming. It cannot be ignored."





