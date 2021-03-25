Another lockdown like last year unlikely but covid surge a concern: RBI chief

'At this point in time, one does not foresee the kind of lockdown experienced last year,' said RBI chief Das

India saw 53,476 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted the resurge in Covid-19 cases in the country is a matter of concern. However, he added that this time the country is better prepared to handle the pandemic.

The central bank chief also said that the RBI is committed to using all policy tools to support economic recovery while preserving price stability and financial stability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"At this point in time, one does not foresee the kind of lockdown experienced last year," said Das.

India today registered 53,476 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,17,87,534, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active caseload registered an increase for the 15th day in a row and was recorded at 3,95,192 comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 153 days. The death toll increased to 1,60,692 with 251 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

