The administration in Maharashtra's Parbhani has decided to impose a two-day curfew in the city limits and towns of the district over the weekend in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The curfew will be imposed on Saturday midnight and will end at 6 am on Monday, the administration said on Friday.

Officials informed that strict actions will be taken against violators of the curfew.

The administration further informed that the curfew will be enforced in the municipal councils, nagar panchayats and a three-km area beyond these limits. However, vehicles of government offices, medical stores, hospitals and those engaged in emergency services are exempted. Home deliveries will be permitted from 6 am to 9 am and people who are traveling and going for testing will be allowed to move around.

Meanwhile, places of worship in the district will remain closed till March 31, he added.

Maharashtra continued to report a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases as the state added over 15,800 COVID-19 infectio in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin. This is the highest single-day spike in Maharashtra's tally of new cases this year.

With a total of 15,817 new Covid-19 cases reported today, the state's tally rises to 22,82,191. This is the biggest single-day spike witnessed in Maharashtra since the beginning of this year.

In Parbhani, at least 44 cases of coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the region to 9,143. At least 341 persons have died of the infection in the district so far, while 8,455 have recovered from it. Currently, there are 347 active cases in the district.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via