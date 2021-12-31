Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Another Maharashtra minister tests positive for Covid

Another Maharashtra minister tests positive for Covid

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur has tested positive for Covid
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST Livemint

  • On Thursday, Balasaheb Thorat, who is also a minister in the MVA government, said he has tested positive for Covid

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday said that she has tested positive for Covid. “My corona test is positive. I do not have any symptoms, but I will take further treatment on the advice of a doctor," she said on Twitter. 

She also advised those who came in her contact to get tested for Covid. 

On Thursday, Balasaheb Thorat, who is also a minister in the MVA government, said he has tested positive for Covid.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and taking treatment on the advice of a doctor. I appeal to all those you have come in my contact to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 protocols," Thorat tweeted.

Today, Maharashtra reported over 8,000 fresh Covid cases, including four of Omicron variant, in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Friday. The state saw 1,766 recoveries in the same period, that pushed the daily active tally to 24,509.

