Another massive drug bust! 518 kg cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore recovered in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar

In a joint operation, Delhi Police special cell along with Gujarat Police on Sunday recovered 518 kg of cocaine during a search of a drug-related company in Gujarat's Ankleshwar.

Delhi police said, “Its value in the international market is around ₹5,000 crore...So far, a total of 1,289 kg cocaine and 40 kg hydroponic marijuana from Thailand have been recovered in this case, which is worth ₹13,000 crore.”

Earlier this month, the Special Cell raided a warehouse in Delhi's Mahipalpur and busted an international drug syndicate. The police seized a consignment of 562 kilograms cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana. The cocaine was worth more than ₹2,000 crore and said to be the biggest drug bust ever seen in the city. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested four people along with the consignment.

During the course of investigation, on October 10, about 208 kilograms of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in Delhi. its value was more than ₹2,000 crore in the international market.

Delhi Police found that the drugs belonged to a company which had received them from the Ankleshwar-based pharmaceutical firm, the sources said. Delhi Police started its probe when it received information about multiple consignments of various products sent by a Dubai-based sender. The multiple consignments also included that of clothing and other apparel, were transported to Goa ports through different cargo ships.

Also Read | Meta has run hundreds of ads for cocaine, opioids and other drugs