Another massive drug bust! 518 kg cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore recovered in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar

In a joint operation, Delhi Police special cell along with Gujarat Police on Sunday recovered 518 kg of cocaine during a search of a drug-related company in Gujarat's Ankleshwar.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated13 Oct 2024, 10:13 PM IST
Another massive drug bust, 518 kg cocaine worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 crore recovered in Gujarat's Ankleshwar
Another massive drug bust, 518 kg cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore recovered in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar(AFP)

In a joint operation, Delhi Police special cell along with Gujarat Police on Sunday recovered 518 kg of cocaine during a search of a drug-related company in Gujarat's Ankleshwar.

Delhi police said, “Its value in the international market is around 5,000 crore...So far, a total of 1,289 kg cocaine and 40 kg hydroponic marijuana from Thailand have been recovered in this case, which is worth 13,000 crore.” 

Earlier this month, the Special Cell raided a warehouse in Delhi's Mahipalpur and busted an international drug syndicate. The police seized a consignment of 562 kilograms cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana. The cocaine was worth more than 2,000 crore and said to be the biggest drug bust ever seen in the city. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested four people along with the consignment.

Also Read | How Disney’s Deadpool danced around China’s censors—cocaine, f-bombs and all

During the course of investigation, on October 10, about 208 kilograms of additional cocaine was recovered from a shop in Ramesh Nagar in Delhi. its value was more than 2,000 crore in the international market.

Delhi Police found that the drugs belonged to a company which had received them from the Ankleshwar-based pharmaceutical firm, the sources said. Delhi Police started its probe when it received information about multiple consignments of various products sent by a Dubai-based sender. The multiple consignments also included that of clothing and other apparel, were transported to Goa ports through different cargo ships.

Also Read | Meta has run hundreds of ads for cocaine, opioids and other drugs

The kingpin of the drug network planned to send the 562 kg consignment of cocaine through one of the oldest cargo ships in Dubai, reported HT. But the police were keeping a track of the suspected members of the drug network and hence, were able to track the consignment and seize it from Mahipalpur godown.

 

Also Read | Massive drug bust in Delhi: Cocaine worth ₹2,000 crore seized

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Oct 2024, 10:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAnother massive drug bust! 518 kg cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore recovered in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00260.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00260.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00260.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00260.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.