'Another meeting point…': ISRO congratulates Russia's Luna-25 mission

Roscosmos said the 1,764-pound, four-legged Luna-25 is expected to gather readings on the lunar surface for a year. According to Roscosmos, it is equipped with a 1.6-meter-long Lunar Robotic Arm, to remove and collect surface deposits, and several scientific instruments, including for the study of plasma and dust components of the lunar polar exosphere.

