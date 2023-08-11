'Another meeting point…': ISRO congratulates Russia's Luna-25 mission

'Another meeting point…': ISRO congratulates Russia's Luna-25 mission2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST
ISRO congratulates Roscosmos on successful launch of Russia's first lunar mission in 50 years.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday congratulated the Russian State Space Corporation, Roscosmos for the successful launch of the country's first lunar mission in around 50 years. The last lunar mission undertaken by Russia was during the Soviet Union era in 1976.
"Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25 💐Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journeys. Wishes for Chandrayaan-3 & Luna-25 missions to achieve their goals." ISRO posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Russia had launched the country's first moon mission in 47 years on Friday. Luna-25 took off from the Vostochny launch facility aboard a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket at 8:10 am (local time) on Friday and the Fregat booster separated from the rocket's third stage almost 564 seconds after the launch, reported ANI.
Luna-25, roughly the size of a small car, will aim to operate for a year on the moon's south pole, where scientists at NASA and other space agencies in recent years have detected traces of water ice in the region's shadowed craters.
According to Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, the lunar lander is anticipated to make contact with the Moon's surface on August 21. This contrasts with Roscosmos' earlier announcement of August 23 as the projected landing date.
Through the mission, Russia aims to achieve the distinction of becoming the first country to have a soft landing on the Moon's south pole.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the first-ever landing at the South Pole could help scientists understand if there could be sufficient ice quantities to provide fuel, oxygen and drinking water for supporting human settlement in the future.
The report notes that the four-legged Luna-25 is equipped with 1.6-metre long Lunar Robotic Arm for removing and collecting surface deposits and various scientific instruments like the study of plasma and dust components of lunar polar exosphere.
Roscosmos said the 1,764-pound, four-legged Luna-25 is expected to gather readings on the lunar surface for a year. According to Roscosmos, it is equipped with a 1.6-meter-long Lunar Robotic Arm, to remove and collect surface deposits, and several scientific instruments, including for the study of plasma and dust components of the lunar polar exosphere.
The success of the Luna-25 mission carries significant importance, as the Russian government asserts that the sanctions imposed by Western countries due to the Ukraine conflict, including those aimed at the aerospace industry, have not managed to severely damage the Russian economy.
