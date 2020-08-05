Another member of Karnataka state cabinet tests positive for covid-19

BENGALURU: Karnataka minister of co-operation and district incharge minister of Mysuru, ST Somashekar, has tested positive for covid-19.

Somashekar, the legislator from Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru, is the second member of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet to have tested positive for covid-19.

“He (Somashekar) and his son tested positive and are asymptomatic," said one person associated with the minister.

Somashekar and his son are currently at a private hospital in Bengaluru, the person cited above said, requesting not to be named.

The chief minister, agriculture minister BC Patil and Congress’ leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, among others have tested positive for covid-19 over the last one week.

Most ministers from the Karnataka government have been visiting places and people since the beginning of the outbreak that adds new challenges to the almost extinct practice of contact tracing in the state.

The situation has been the same in other parts of the state as well with public figures among others testing positive. Union minister of petroleum & natural gas and minister of steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, also tested covid-19 positive on Tuesday. Union home minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan among other leaders have also tested positive in other parts of the country.

At least eight cabinet ministers in Karnataka have been forced into isolation pending test results after the 77-year old chief minister tested positive. Several members of the chief minister’s residence and office among other places have also tested positive. This could further add to the challenges of the state’s covid-19 response system.

Karnataka has seen a sharp spike in cases over the last few weeks. In the last one week, Karnataka added 33,326 new cases which includes 11,942 in its power and financial capital, Bengaluru.

The state recorded its highest single-day spike on Tuesday as 6,259 persons tested positive taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,45,830, of which nearly 75,000 are active cases.

Karnataka has seen a 4.2% growth in covid-19 cases in the last five days, according to government data.

More worrisome is that the source of infection remains unknown or ‘under investigation’ in over 70,000 cases including 14,361 cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and 3,048 cases of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

