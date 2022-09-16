Another monkeypox case in Delhi: Nigerian woman tests positive2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 06:01 PM IST
A Nigerian woman has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, which takes India's tally to 13.
A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, according to PTI sources. This is the eighth case nationwide and the 13th case in the city. According to the sources, the woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital and a second patient suspected of having monkeypox has been admitted to the government-run hospital in Delhi.