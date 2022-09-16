A 30-year-old Nigerian woman in Delhi has tested positive for monkeypox, according to PTI sources. This is the eighth case nationwide and the 13th case in the city. According to the sources, the woman has been admitted to LNJP Hospital and a second patient suspected of having monkeypox has been admitted to the government-run hospital in Delhi.

Another source stated that the suspected case, which included a Nigerian woman as well, was hospitalised on September 14. It was also stated that the seventh and eighth confirmed cases as well as the suspected case are now admitted, and all three patients are doing well.

"A total of eight cases of monkeypox have been reported in Delhi so far. The latest being a Nigerian woman, who is aged 30, and admitted at the LNJP Hospital. Her condition is being monitored," a source said.

Three guys are also involved in these eight cases. Six of the initial patients have been treated and released, according to a senior physician.

A young guy in the southern state of Kerala died of monkeypox in August 2022, becoming only the fourth known death from the illness during the current outbreak. A first in Asia, the death occurred in India. On July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed the epidemic a worldwide health emergency. The 22-year-old Indian man passed away on Saturday, and the government has isolated 21 additional people who had contact with him, according to Kerala's revenue minister, who spoke to the media.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus that produces chills, sweats, a sore throat, coughing, lymphadenopathy, muscle aches and fatigue. The first instance of monkeypox in Delhi was detected on July 24.

According to a recent study by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), patients in the first five cases had muscle pain, lesions on the genitalia, groin, lower limbs, trunk, and upper limbs, as well as mild to moderate grade intermittent fever.

