Another monkeypox case in Delhi: Nigerian woman tests positive

A young guy in the southern state of Kerala died of monkeypox in August 2022, becoming only the fourth known death from the illness during the current outbreak. A first in Asia, the death occurred in India. On July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed the epidemic a worldwide health emergency. The 22-year-old Indian man passed away on Saturday, and the government has isolated 21 additional people who had contact with him, according to Kerala's revenue minister, who spoke to the media.