Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala

Another monkeypox case reported in Kerala2 min read . 01:21 PM IST
This is the fifth case of monkeypox reported from Kerala.
Another case of monkeypox has been reported in Kerala. A 30-year-old guy is the fifth monkeypox case to be reported from the southern state of Kerala after arriving there from the United Arab Emirates in July.
The man landed at the Calicut Airport on July 27 and was being treated at a hospital in the Malappuram district, according to State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday. She stated that his health is stable. His parents and other others who had frequent touch with him are being closely watched.
According to her, this is the fifth case of monkeypox to be documented in the state. The minister stated that the other patients' conditions were stable and that the first patient had been discharged.
The Kerala government on July 15 stepped up vigil to prevent spread of monkeypox, issuing special alerts to five districts, a day after the southern state reported the country's first case of the rare virus infection.
State Health Minister Veena George announced that a special alert had been issued to five districts after she presided over a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. This is because individuals from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam were fellow travellers on the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that arrived here on July 12.
There were 164 passengers and six cabin crew on board, the minister said and added that isolation facilities will be set up in all these districts. The minister said 11 people who were in the seats next to him are in the high risk contact list. The parents of the patient, an auto driver, a taxi driver, a dermatologist of a private hospital where the infected person sought the treatment first and his 11 co-passengers who were sitting next to his seats in the flight are now in the primary contact list.
According to George, the health professionals are in contact with anyone who were thought to have come into contact with the infected person, and if they exhibit any symptoms—including fever—they will be tested, including for COVID-19.
(With PTI inputs)
