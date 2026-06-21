Another NEET aspirant ends his life in Tamil Nadu, cites ‘exam fear’: 'Haven't slept properly for the past month'

Another NEET aspirant, identified as 20-year-old C. Vetriyanantham, died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Hosur on Saturday ahead of the re-examination scheduled for Sunday, according to The Times of India. Following earlier unsuccessful attempts, he was reportedly under considerable stress and concerned that he might not clear the examination this year.

Police said he had been preparing for the medical entrance examination for the past three years.

Vetriyanantham was the younger son of Chinnasamy, a private factory worker residing in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony on Bagalur Road in Hosur. The incident reportedly occurred when his mother had gone to a nearby shop. Upon returning home, she discovered him unresponsive.

Police recovered a suicide note allegedly written by Vetriyanantha at the scene. In the note, addressed to his family, he conveyed his deep affection for them and wrote that he felt fortunate to have such caring parents and a supportive brother.

“I haven't slept properly for the past month due to the fear of the NEET exam. I am taking this extreme step out of fear that I will fail this time as well. Amma, Appa, Anna…I am sorry,” the noted said.

Police from the Hudco station recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital in Hosur for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

NEET aspirant ends her life in Hyderabad Meanwhile, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad, police said on Sunday, as per PTI.

According to preliminary findings, the student, who was living with her sisters in an apartment in the Miyapur area, was found dead on Saturday. Police suspect she took the extreme step by hanging herself.

Investigators recovered a note believed to have been written by the deceased, in which she reportedly stated that no one should be held responsible for her death.

Police suspect that the pressure associated with the NEET re-examination scheduled for Sunday may have contributed to the incident. The matter is under investigation.

NTA-UG re-exam 2026 details The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination following the cancellation of the May 3 test amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged question paper leak.

The re-exam is scheduled to take place on Sunday from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, with candidates being given an additional 15 minutes compared to the earlier examination.

The test is being held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India, along with 14 centres overseas, and is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages.

To strengthen security and prevent malpractice, more than 95,000 examination rooms have been fitted with CCTV cameras. According to officials, a total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with their feeds being monitored virtually at the national, state and ministry levels.

In addition, 51,311 signal jammers have been deployed across examination centres to guard against electronic cheating and other forms of malpractice.