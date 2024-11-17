Another Onion Express from Nashik arrived in Delhi, one more expected in next two days

Another Onion Express carrying the key staple kitchen essentials arrived in Delhi, aiming to put a check on its prices across the national capital region.

ANI
Published17 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Another Onion Express from Nashik arrived in Delhi, one more expected in next two days
Another Onion Express from Nashik arrived in Delhi, one more expected in next two days

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Another Onion Express carrying the key staple kitchen essentials arrived in Delhi, aiming to put a check on its prices across the national capital region.

About 1,341 tonnes of onion arrived in Delhi from Nashik on a special goods train, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, told ANI.

These onions were directly taken from the farms to the nearest railway network available, reducing transport time and costs.

"Farmers are benefiting from this," he said. At the same time, the railways' spokesperson said that the availability of onions at this large scale would also be a win-win situation for Indian consumers.

Onions have got citizens teary-eyed as the prices have surged across the markets in several cities, leaving customers in distress.

Another Onion Express of similar quantity is ready and is expected to reach Delhi in the next two days, he told ANI.

Earlier, such Onion Express trains have also reached Guwahati and Chennai to cater to the needs of the consumers.

India has removed the minimum export price imposed on onions in September, months ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra, the largest grower of the staple vegetable.

Initially, India had in early December 2023 prohibited the export of onions till March 2024. Later, it restricted the export until further orders.

Rabi onion harvested during April-June accounts for 65 per cent of India's onion production and meets the consumer's demand till the Kharif crop is harvested in October-November.

Buffer stock is maintained by the government and its agencies to meet any exigencies and for price stabilisation if rates go up significantly during the lean supply season. (ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAnother Onion Express from Nashik arrived in Delhi, one more expected in next two days

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.