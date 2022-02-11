Another Railway zone in India achieves 100% route electrification

Another Railway zone in India achieves 100% route electrification1 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- South Eastern Railway has achieved 100% route electrification with the completion of work in Rupsa-Bangriposi section of the Kharagpur division
South Eastern Railway (SER) becomes the country's second railway zone to fully electrify its route. With the completion of work in Rupsa-Bangriposi section of the Kharagpur division, SER achieved this milestone.
The 89-km Rupsa-Bangriposi project was sanctioned in 2018-19 at a cost of ₹94.89 crore, SER spokesperson K S Anand said.
"Electrification of the Rupsa-Bhanjpur section (55 km) was completed on March 30, 2021. Work on the remaining portion, between Bhanjpur and Bangriposi (34 km), was completed on February 9, 2022," Anand said.
West Central was the first Railway Zone to achieve this target.
Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern circle, S Mitra, had on February 9 inspected the work undertaken in Bhanjpur-Bangriposi section, along with principal chief electrical engineer, SER, Ishaq Khan and divisional railway manager, Kharagpur, M Pradhan.
"The electrification work will reduce carbon footprint in the environment. This will also help facilitate seamless train operations," the spokesperson added.
