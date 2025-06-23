Another Raja Raghuvanshi case? 32-year-old Andhra man found dead a month after wedding; family blames wife's affair

Another shocking case similar to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has come to light in Andhra Pradesh. Just less than a month after his wedding, 32-year-old Tejeshwar from Gadwal district was found dead in a canal in Panyam area of Nandyal district.

Advertisement

He was working as a private licensed land surveyor and a dance teacher.

Tejeshwar married Ishwarya from Kurnool district on 18 May. Their wedding was actually scheduled for February, but was postponed because five days before the marriage, the woman left her home without informing anyone.

Also Read | Meghalaya murder: Cops detain Indore property dealer for burning evidence

Later, she returned to her home and told Tejeshwar that, as her mother couldn’t give dowry, she left her home and went to her friend’s house.

Tejeshwar went missing on 17 June, and his family members reported this to the Gadwal police.

The police lodged a missing case on 17 June and started looking for the victim.

According to media reports, Tejeswar's family alleged that Ishwarya was in an extramarital affair and has accused her of plotting his murder. The family members had warned him against marrying Ishwarya, but he was adamant.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation found that Ishwarya is having an affair with another man who is a bank employee in Kurnool. She was constantly in touch with him after getting married.

The newlywed wife and her mother, Sujatha, have been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a mutilated condition in a gorge near Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya on 2 June. He was on his honeymoon with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, a key accused in his murder.

A district and sessions court in Meghalaya's Shillong on Saturday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha to 13 days of judicial custody in connection with the Raja murder case.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda said the accused has been remanded to judicial custody since the police didn't ask for custody.

Advertisement