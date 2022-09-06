Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal tweeted about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As always, it was “very motivating" to meet PM Modi, he said. Agarwal mentioned that they discussed energy security for India at length and also spoke about the Vedanta FAB and the semiconductor project.

In a series of tweets, the Vedanta chairman spoke about the possibility of creating another Silicon Valley in India. “The dream of creating another Silicon Valley in India doesn’t lie that far ahead. This will also give rise to employment opportunities and positively impact our nation," he wrote.

Agarwal, “the first Indian to get his company listed on the London stock exchange", said that PM Modi had commended Vedanta’s Nand Ghar Project. The Nand Ghar Project seeks to have a direct annual impact on 1,60,000 children and 1,80,000 women, as well as over four million community members. By September 2022, the company plans to build 4,000 Nand Ghars.

PM Modi has suggested that the Nand Ghar model can be replicated all over India, Agarwal said. “This will move us a step closer to achieving our goals on child nutrition, women empowerment, and education," he wrote.

“Lastly, we also talked about the role of government in the business sector…how ease of doing business and increased privatisation can help increase production and create a massive growth in the economy," the Vedanta chairman concluded his tweets as saying.

Agarwal earlier lauded India after it had overtaken the UK to become the fifth largest economy in the world. He also predicted that the day when India would become one of the top three was not far behind. "What an impressive milestone for our rapidly growing Indian economy... In a few years, we will be in Top 3!" he wrote.

We just became the 5th largest #economy in the world, surpassing UK! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

What an impressive milestone for our rapidly growing Indian economy…In a few years, we will be in Top 3! 🇮🇳 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) September 3, 2022

In order to maintain its title as the fastest-growing economy in the world, India's GDP grew by 13.5% in the April–June quarter, the strongest rate in a year. However, rising interest rates and the potential for a global recession could reduce the growth in the upcoming quarters.

