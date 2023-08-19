Another spell of rainfall likely over south Delhi in next 2-3 hours

Another spell of rainfall likely over south Delhi in next 2-3 hours1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Central India including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh is also forecast to get light to moderate widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall today.
New Delhi: Parts of west, south-west, and east Delhi, including areas such as Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Preet Vihar, and Seema Puri, along with NCR regions like Bahadurgarh, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, saw showers in early hours on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement at 09:36 am, forecast light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over south Delhi in the nex 2-3 hours.