Another spell of rainfall likely over south Delhi in next 2-3 hours

New Delhi: Parts of west, south-west, and east Delhi, including areas such as Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Preet Vihar, and Seema Puri, along with NCR regions like Bahadurgarh, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, saw showers in early hours on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement at 09:36 am, forecast light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over south Delhi in the nex 2-3 hours.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall was observed over Delhi during the past 24 hours ending at 0830 am today. As regards today's forecast, a major patch has passed across Delhi towards Haryana early morning, however another spell of light rain is expected today over Delhi," the met department said.

Meanwhile, IMD has said isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha today, in Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Central India including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh is predicted to get light to moderate widespread rainfall or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall today.

Rains are also likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Wednesday; in east Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, over Himachal Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh from Monday to Wednesday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand between Monday and Wednesday.

The weather bureau has forecast light to moderate scattered to widespread rain or thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall activity over Telangana today. Hot and humid weather is seen prevailing in Tamil Nadu in the coming 24 hours.

The weather department expects subdued rain in the rest of the country during the next five days.