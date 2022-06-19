In a second incident of the day, this Jabalpur bound flight landed safely in Delhi airport after it failed to regain the cabin pressure differential.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :In the second Spicejet aircraft related news on Sunday, it has been reported that a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight landed back at the Delhi Airport after attaining a height of 6,000 ft.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :In the second Spicejet aircraft related news on Sunday, it has been reported that a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight landed back at the Delhi Airport after attaining a height of 6,000 ft.
In a second incident of the day, this Jabalpur bound flight landed safely in Delhi airport after it failed to regain the cabin pressure differential.
In a second incident of the day, this Jabalpur bound flight landed safely in Delhi airport after it failed to regain the cabin pressure differential.
An official statement was released by a spokesperson of the airline.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An official statement was released by a spokesperson of the airline.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The spokesperson said the cabin pressure differential was unable to be built up as the altitude of the cabin rose from the ground. The airline also confirmed that the aircraft had landed safely at the Delhi airport.
The spokesperson said the cabin pressure differential was unable to be built up as the altitude of the cabin rose from the ground. The airline also confirmed that the aircraft had landed safely at the Delhi airport.
"On 19 June, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). During the initial climb, the crew observed cabin pressure differential was not building up along with rising in cabin altitude. The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 ft. Pressurization was not regained," said the spokesperson.
"On 19 June, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). During the initial climb, the crew observed cabin pressure differential was not building up along with rising in cabin altitude. The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 ft. Pressurization was not regained," said the spokesperson.
Following the incident, the pilot in command decided to return to the source of the flight, Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following the incident, the pilot in command decided to return to the source of the flight, Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier today, in another incident, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 with about 185 people on board passengers returned safely to Patna soon after an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon following the reports of a fire in one of the engines.
Earlier today, in another incident, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 with about 185 people on board passengers returned safely to Patna soon after an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon following the reports of a fire in one of the engines.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials informed that the plane (VT-SYZ), was involved in air turnback as the cabin crew informed PIC about sparks coming out of the engine.
During the rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit on the engine. Later, the crew did not observe any abnormality and the flight resumed further climb.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit on the engine. Later, the crew did not observe any abnormality and the flight resumed further climb.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The flight returned back after a bird hit and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe," the officials added.
"The flight returned back after a bird hit and due to one engine shut in the air, all on-board passengers safe," the officials added.
On Sunday afternoon, a Delhi-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport after there were reports of a technical glitch which prompted fire inside the plane. All the passengers were safely rescued.
On Sunday afternoon, a Delhi-bound Spice Jet aircraft made an emergency landing at Patna airport after there were reports of a technical glitch which prompted fire inside the plane. All the passengers were safely rescued.
"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," said Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
What is cabin pressure differential?
What is cabin pressure differential?
The difference between pressure inside the cabin and outside the aircraft is called cabin differential pressure, and it has an engineered limitation to avoid overstressing the cabin, which is much like overinflating a balloon. Maintaining a proper pressure differential is therefore crucial to maintaining safety.
The difference between pressure inside the cabin and outside the aircraft is called cabin differential pressure, and it has an engineered limitation to avoid overstressing the cabin, which is much like overinflating a balloon. Maintaining a proper pressure differential is therefore crucial to maintaining safety.