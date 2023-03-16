Another spy pigeon was found in Odisha's Puri district, said police on Thursday. This is the second incident in the state in a week as one pigeon was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur district on March 8.

Police informed that this new spy pigeon was caught on Wednesday at Nanpur village in the Astarang block of Puri district. The cops said a local nabbed it when it came for mingling with the other pigeons, according to the news agency PTI.

They stated that the spy pigeon had tags attached to its legs with brass and plastic rings, one of the tags had 'REDDY VSP DN' engraved, while another bore the number 31 on it. Villagers claimed the pigeon was in the area for a week.

Bikram Pati, who caught the pigeon said, “We have pet pigeons at our house. This pigeon came to mingle with our doves, and we found something peculiar about it. It remained aloof and did not freely mix with the other pigeons. We also noticed some tags on its legs. So we decided to catch it, and used a fishing net for the purpose."

The investigation, whether this pigeon was also being used for spying, is underway, police said as quoted by PTI.

The pigeon caught on March 8 had devices that looked like a camera and a microchip fitted to it. It was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for examination.

(With PTI inputs)