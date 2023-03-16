Second spy pigeon seized in Odisha within a week1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Odisha: Police informed that this new spy pigeon was caught on Wednesday at Nanpur village in the Astarang block of Puri district.
Another spy pigeon was found in Odisha's Puri district, said police on Thursday. This is the second incident in the state in a week as one pigeon was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur district on March 8.
