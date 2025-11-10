Another major terror module busted! J&K Police arrest 7 JeM-linked terrorists; arms and explosives recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a major inter-state terror module linked with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Key operatives of the terror module have been arrested along with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, as well as explosives during coordinated searches across Jammu and Kashmir and other states, as per a press note released by the J&K Police.

On 19 October, a number of JeM posters were seen across Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, which were threatening and intimidating the police and other security forces, following which FIR No. 162/2025 U/S 13,16, 17, 18. 18-8, 19, 20, 23, 39 840 of the UAPA Act, section 61 (2), 147, 148, 152, 351(2) BNS, section 4/5 Explosive Substance Act and 7/25/27 Arms Act was registered, at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar, as per J&K police.

After the FIR, an investigation was carried out, and revealed a “white collar terror ecosystem” involving professionals and students radicalised into terrorist ideology who were in contact with foreign handlers based out of Pakistan and other countries, as per the press release.