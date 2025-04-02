Another tragedy in Gujarat’s Banaskantha: Man, his 3 daughters drown as car falls into canal, wife missing

In a sad incident, a man and his three minor daughters drowned in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday when the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal, PTI quoted the police as saying. The woman is still missing.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm near Devpura village in Tharad taluka in the district.

"The family from Tharad was returning home after meeting relatives," PTI quoted a Vav police station official as saying.

"The man and his three daughters drowned after their car fell into the canal, while his wife went missing. The bodies of the three girls and their father were fished out, while a search operation was on to trace the woman," he said.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Goswami (30) and his daughters Piuben (2), Minal (3) and Kavya (6).

"A team of the local fire department is carrying out a search for Hetalben (28), who was feared drowned," the police official said.

Though the exact cause of the accident was not clear yet, it is expected that the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle while going from the canal road. Police and the local administration were investigating the incident, the police said.

With agency inputs.