Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's announcement of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19. The prime minister's office had announced on Saturday that a fixed deposits will be opened for orphaned children and the PM-CARES fund will contribute to it through a specially-designed scheme to create a corpus of ₹10 lakh for each of them when they turn18.

Criticising the Centre's move to support children by offering free education and stipend on turning 18, Kishor said they should receive the support now and not when they are adults. He added that the move to offer free education to children is already a right enshrined in the Constitution.

“Instead of receiving much needed support NOW, the children should feel POSITIVE about a PROMISE of stipend when they turn 18. Be grateful to #PMCares for PROMISE of free education; a RIGHT guaranteed by the Constitution/RTE," he further tweeted.

Another typical #MasterStroke by #ModiSarkar this time redefining EMPATHY and CARE for children ravaged by #Covid and its catastrophic mishandling



- Instead of receiving much needed support NOW, the children should feel POSITIVE about a PROMISE of stipend when they turn 18 (1/2) https://t.co/6m4uu16YWM — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 30, 2021

Kishor also pointed to the shortage of hospital beds and oxygen last month at the peak of Covid-19 second wave in the country. "Thank @PMOIndia for ASSURANCE to be enrolled in Ayushman Bharat that supposedly covers healthcare needs of 50Cr Indians but only FAILED to provide bed/oxygen when needed," he said.

The political strategist was quote tweeting PM Modi's post which read, "PM-CARES for Children will ensure education & other assistance to children," while sharing the government's release on it.

On Saturday, the PMO said in a statement that fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, and the PM-CARES fund will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of ₹10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age.

This corpus will be used to give a monthly financial support or stipend from 18 years of age for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education. On reaching the age of 23 years, they will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.

For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, the PM-CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship, it said.

Apart from the Centre, several state government have also announced financial aids for children who were orphaned due to the covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

