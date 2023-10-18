Another year of futures ban in seven agri-commodities likely
SummaryThe proposed extension for a year beyond 20 December comes in the face of opposition from the NCDEX and the cabinet secretariat.
NEW DELHI : Futures trading in seven agriculture commodities on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) is likely to remain suspended until December next year, two government officials said, a move linked to the political inconvenience of rising food prices ahead of state and general elections.