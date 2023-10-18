Another year of futures ban in seven agri-commodities likely

On Wednesday, the all-India average retail price of soya oil was ₹124.3 a litre, a 1.3% fall on-month and a 17.8% drop on-year, while mustard oil was quoted at ₹137.6 a litre, down 1.5% month-on-month and nearly 18% year-on-year. However, in the case of food commodities, wheat retail prices have risen 6.5% till date since October last year, and on Tuesday, the all-India average price was ₹30.29 a kg. Similrly, chana daal and moong daal retail prices shot up 12.3% and 11.7%, respectively. The all-India average price was ₹82.71 per kg for chana daal and ₹115.9 a kg for moong daal, according to the consumer affairs ministry. One of the officials said the government’s priority is “food security and to keep prices in check" as crucial state and national elections are around the corner. “The government has been taking preventive measures to cool off inflation," the official said. “After a detailed discussion, an extension to the ban for another year beyond 20 December 2023 has been proposed by the concerned committee which will be placed to the competent authority for a final call," the official said.