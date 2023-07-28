Antenatal care given to 319 women in conflict-hit Manipur, govt tells Lok Sabha1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Since the conflict started two and a half months ago, regular check-ups have been conducted in designated camps, and 139 women have safely delivered babies.
New Delhi: Despite ongoing clashes between ethnic groups in Manipur, 319 pregnant women, including 19 in the high-risk category, have received crucial antenatal care (ANC), Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state for health & family welfare, informed Lok Sabha on Friday.
