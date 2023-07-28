New Delhi: Despite ongoing clashes between ethnic groups in Manipur, 319 pregnant women, including 19 in the high-risk category, have received crucial antenatal care (ANC), Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state for health & family welfare, informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

According to Pawar, since the conflict started two and a half months ago, regular check-ups have been conducted in designated camps, and 139 women have safely delivered babies. Those in serious condition have been immediately transferred to nearby hospitals via ambulance services.

The regional discord had initially disrupted healthcare and other social services, prompting the ministry to deploy six teams in May, each comprising four doctors, and an additional team earlier this month.

These medical teams, spread across the affected districts, offer a range of healthcare services to the residents of the relief camps. Maternal and child health programs have been prioritised to take care of women, children, lactating mothers, and feeding infants.

The ministry is also focusing on the mental wellbeing of the camp residents under the National Mental Health Program.