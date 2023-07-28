comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  Antenatal care given to 319 women in conflict-hit Manipur, govt tells Lok Sabha
Back

New Delhi: Despite ongoing clashes between ethnic groups in Manipur, 319 pregnant women, including 19 in the high-risk category, have received crucial antenatal care (ANC), Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state for health & family welfare, informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

According to Pawar, since the conflict started two and a half months ago, regular check-ups have been conducted in designated camps, and 139 women have safely delivered babies. Those in serious condition have been immediately transferred to nearby hospitals via ambulance services.

The regional discord had initially disrupted healthcare and other social services, prompting the ministry to deploy six teams in May, each comprising four doctors, and an additional team earlier this month.

These medical teams, spread across the affected districts, offer a range of healthcare services to the residents of the relief camps. Maternal and child health programs have been prioritised to take care of women, children, lactating mothers, and feeding infants.

The ministry is also focusing on the mental wellbeing of the camp residents under the National Mental Health Program.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 04:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout