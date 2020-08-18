Home >News >India >Anti-CAA protest: UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Anti-CAA protest: UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 10:48 AM IST PTI

Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved setting up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.

While the Lucknow tribunal will accept claim applications from Jhansi, Kanpur, Chitrakoot Dham, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Devi Patan Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti and Vindhyachal Dham divisions; the Meerut tribunal will have the jurisdiction over Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bareilly and Agra divisions, the spokesperson said on Monday.

Taking a stand against the anti-CAA protests in December last year, the state government had promulgated an ordinance for the recovery of damages from the protesters. The legislation provided for setting up of tribunals to adjudicate claims of damage.

