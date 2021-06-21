COVID vaccination: Rumours, fake news harming poor the most, says Harsh Vardhan

An the Centre opens centralised vaccination policy from today, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said fake information against coronavirus vaccines is harming people in economically weaker section of society the most.

He said, "People should be protected from those who are spreading rumours and fake information against coronavirus vaccines, it harms the poor people the most."

Touching on the topic of Central government's new vaccine policy, the minister said, that everyone should try to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"From today all over India, with the blessings of PM Modi and the efforts of the government of India, free vaccines will be provided to every citizen of India above the age of 18 at every government health center. Everyone should try to get vaccinated as soon as possible," he said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will provide free covid-19 vaccines to all adults from 21 June. He also said, the Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.

The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.

On Friday, the health minister said, had said states would be playing a facilitatory role by aggregating demand and vaccination capabilities of private hospitals in the state and ensure the administrations of vaccinations.

The health minister had stated that the maximum price that can be charged per dose by private vaccine centres for the three vaccines currently available in the country - ₹780 for Covishield, ₹1,410 for Covaxin and ₹1,145 for Sputnik V.

Over 27 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

As per the union health ministry, as many as 27,66,93,572 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far, including 38,10,554 on Sunday.

As many as 5,42,21,110 citizens in the 18-44 age group and 14,42,38,142 0ver the age of 45 have received their first dose.

70,65,889 healthcare workers, 90,32,813 frontline workers, 12,27,088 between the age of 18-44, and 3,36,80,696 over the aged 45 and above are fully vaccinated.

As per a statement on Sunday, more than 29.10 crore (29,10,54,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories so far by the Centre through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement.

(With inputs from agencies)





