Anti-ship missile fired by INS Kora hits target with precise accuracy [Video]

Anti-Ship missile (AShM) fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hit its target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "AShM fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames."

#WATCH: Anti-Ship missile (AShM) fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.



Target ship severely damaged and in flames. pic.twitter.com/2mMt7JZoPi — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Earlier on 23 October, the Indian Navy shared a clip showing an anti-ship missile launched by its Missile Corvette INS Prabal with deadly accuracy at maximum range and sinking the target ship.

Spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to Twitter and posted a video of the missile launch.The missile launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea homed in on its target - an old ship - and hit it with deadly accuracy at its maximum range.

"AShM launched by Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted.

