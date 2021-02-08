"Our findings suggest that bevacizumab plus standard care is highly beneficial for patients with severe covid-19 and should be considered as a potential first-line therapeutic regimen for this group," Cao said. Bevacizumab works by slowing the formation of new blood vessels by inhibiting a growth factor known as VEGF. Many patients with severe covid-19 have elevated levels of VEGF as well as symptoms associated with this marker, including excess fluid and disorganized blood vessels in the lungs. Against this background, the researchers designed a clinical trial to investigate the effect of combining bevacizumab with standard care for treating patients with severe covid-19.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}