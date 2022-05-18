Anti-competitive practices by Google, Facebook, Twitter under radar again1 min read . 07:21 PM IST
The Standing Committee on Finance, on May 19, will discuss anti-competitive practices by big tech firms like Google, Facebook, Twitter.
The Standing Committee on Finance has called a meeting on May 19 to discuss issues concerning anti-competitive practices by big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter. The panel is headed by former minister of state for finance Jayant Sinha. It will also hear the views of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on the subject.
In the day-long meeting, as per the schedule posted on the Lok Sabha website, the parliamentary panel will be hearing views of hospitality, restaurants and travel agents associations on the subject 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-tech companies'. Such companies include tech giants like Google, Facebook and Twitter.
In the third session, the representatives of digital media and newspaper associations will depose before the panel.
The agenda papers for the sitting have already been mailed to the members and the same have been uploaded on members portal, it added.
Earlier in 2022, the panel had held a series of meeting on the subject with various stakeholders, including the regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI), Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Representatives of Google, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and others too were summoned by the panel.
The CCI Act was initiated in 2002 and last amended in 2007. A bill to amend the Act is also under consideration wherein provisions are likely to be introduced to deal with anti-competition practices of tech giants.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.