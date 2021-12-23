Anti-conversion Bill passed by Karnataka Legislative Assembly, amidst din

Congress seemed to be on a back foot with the ruling BJP alleging that the bill was actually "initiated" by the Siddaramaiah led Congress administration, and placed documents to support its claim before the House. Though Siddaramaiah, who is now the Leader of Opposition, denied it, later on personally going through the records in the Speaker's office, accepted that as the CM he had then only asked the draft bill to be placed before the cabinet and no decision was taken in this regard, and hence it cannot be seen or projected as the intention of his government.

