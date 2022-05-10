A day after the authorities stopped a demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood after hundreds of residents and a number of opposition party workers gathered in protest, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday began carrying out the demolition drive in New Friends Colony. Bulldozer were brought out to New Friends Colony area of Delhi where the SDMC is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive, according to news agency ANI report.

#WATCH Bulldozer being brought to New Friends Colony area of Delhi where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive pic.twitter.com/3PorPPiao3 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Delhi's New Friends Colony where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to carry out a demolition drive SDMC is carrying out the first phase of the demolition drive from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi, according to news agency ANI report.

#WATCH Security personnel from Delhi's New Friends Colony where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) plans to carry out a demolition drive pic.twitter.com/4WknzDrbMh — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Additionally, anti-encroachment demolition drive underway in Delhi's Mangolpuri by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), as per ANI report.

#WATCH Anti-encroachment demolition drive underway in Delhi's Mangolpuri by North Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/8Y9oU8NHeU — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Meanwhile, just yesterday, protests erupted at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the scene of the epic sit-in against the new citizenship law, on Monday with hundreds of people, including women, physically blocking bulldozers and forcing the local municipal authority to abandon an anti-encroachment drive.

As soon as bulldozers rolled into the locality, teeming with police and paramilitary personnel, to pull down alleged illegal structures, hundreds of people gathered on the streets and atop buildings.

Many raised slogans against the authorities and staged sit-ins on the roads, while a woman protester hopped onto a bulldozer, the earthmoving machine that has emerged as a symbol of government power in the recent months.

As a fidgety bulldozer driver nervously moved the machine from one part of the street to another amid the unfolding drama, the authorities called off the proposed demolition ordered by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The SDMC has lodged a complaint against AAP MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan and his supporters at Shaheen Bagh police station for obstructing the demolition drive and preventing public servants from discharging their duties.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled SDMC as well as the Centre and demanded that the action be stopped. Some women protesters even stood in front of the bulldozers to stop them from moving forward.

After SDMC officials reached Shaheen Bagh with bulldozers on Monday morning, some locals started removing "illegal structures" on their own, an official said. TV channels showed people pulling down an iron scaffolding in front of a building.

In December 2019, Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The sit-in, largely steered by women, was called off in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the city.

The political battle over the proposed demolition drive reached the Supreme Court, which refused to entertain a plea filed by the CPI-M against the exercise, saying it cannot interfere in the matter at the instance of a political party.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai asked the Left party to approach the Delhi High Court instead.

"Why is the CPI(M) filing a petition? What is the fundamental right that is being violated? Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform. You go to the high court," the bench said.

SDMC's Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh told PTI that illegal structures in the area could not be removed due to the protests.

He, however, added the civic body plans to carry out an anti-encroachment drive near Gurdwara Road at New Friends Colony on Tuesday, while a similar exercise has been chalked out for Meharchand Market in Lodhi Colony near the Sai Baba Mandir and at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station on May 11.

(With inputs from agencies)