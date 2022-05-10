A day after the authorities stopped a demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood after hundreds of residents and a number of opposition party workers gathered in protest, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday began carrying out the demolition drive in New Friends Colony. Bulldozer were brought out to New Friends Colony area of Delhi where the SDMC is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive, according to news agency ANI report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}