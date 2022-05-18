With the Delhi government on Wednesday seeking a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the bulldozer drive in the national capital starting from April 1, the anti-encroachment drive continues to be carried on uninterrupted in these parts of Delhi today. Delhi's Kalyanpuri area witnessed anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the officials on Wednesday.

Anti-encroachment demolition drive is being carried out from Khichripur village main road under Kalyan Puri PS area. Meanwhile, in a related development, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that while his government is against encroachment, it would not tolerate the use of the bulldozers by the BJP-led MCD in the national capital, stating that it would leave a large chunk of people "homeless."

Delhi | Visuals of anti-encroachment drive are from Khichripur village main road under Kalyan Puri PS area. pic.twitter.com/lAnkRnh7ba — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The Chief Minister further said that a large part of the national capital has expanded illegally and asked the BJP-led MCD if such a vast area of the city would be demolished under the demolition drive. The MCD, recently, conducted a spate of demolition of the encroachments in various parts of the city that drew protests in some parts of the capital.

Earlier this month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ran bulldozers in several areas including Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Khyala, Vishnu Garden and Madanpur Khadar. Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried a demolition drive in Jahangirpuri area.

(With inputs from agencies)