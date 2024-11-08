Anti-govt samosa! Here’s what happened at Himachal CM Sukhu’s event that also ’embarrassed’ BJP

The samosa incident in Himachal Pradesh, where snacks meant for CM Sukhu were mistakenly served to his security staff, has ignited a political firestorm. The CID's investigation labeled the actions as 'anti-government,' prompting criticism from the opposition BJP.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu(PTI)

Samosa Scandal in Himachal Pradesh: A seemingly innocent mistake involving samosas has turned into a full-blown political controversy in Himachal Pradesh, drawing attention from both state officials and opposition parties. The incident, which took place on October 21, occurred when refreshments meant for CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his security staff instead.

What followed was a CID investigation, accusations of an "anti-government" act, and a political firestorm that has dominated discussions across the state.

Also Read | Cursed! THIS village in Himachal Pradesh does not celebrate Diwali; here’s why

The Samosa Mix-Up: A Snack That Sparked Chaos

The drama began when three boxes of snacks, including samosas, were ordered from the Radisson Blue Hotel in Lakkar Bazaar for the CM’s visit to the CID headquarters.

However, in a series of blunders, the snacks never made it to CM Sukhu himself. According to the inquiry report conducted by a deputy SP officer, the items were served to the Chief Minister's security staff instead.

Also Read | ‘Toilet tax’ row in Himachal Pradesh: What is it and what does CM Sukhu say?

The report detailed the chain of events: A senior officer instructed a sub-inspector (SI) to fetch refreshments for the CM. The SI passed the task on to an assistant SI (ASI) and a head constable, who fetched the items in three sealed boxes. When they arrived at the CID office, confusion ensued. The tourism department staff, tasked with handling the refreshments, were uncertain whether the snacks were meant for the CM. In the end, the items ended up in the mechanical transport (MT) section, which handles logistics, rather than with the chief minister.

A Political Firestorm Over a Samosa

What seemed like a simple mistake has spiralled into a political saga, with the ruling Congress party facing criticism from the opposition BJP.

BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma didn’t mince words in his statement: “The state government is not concerned about the development of the state. Their only concern seems to be the ‘Chief Minister’s Samosa’,” he said.

“The government machinery is embarrassed due to such coordination problems in a programme related to a VVIP like the chief minister” said Sharma.

Also Read | Restaurants, food outlets in Himachal required to display owner’s ID. Here’s why

CID Probe Deems Incident 'Anti-Government'

The CID launched its own investigation into the samosa saga, concluding that the actions of those involved were "anti-CID and anti-government."

A highly placed CID official remarked that the individuals involved appeared to be working according to their own agenda, resulting in the unfortunate mishap that prevented the CM from getting his refreshments.

The investigation further revealed that only the SI who initiated the order was aware that the three boxes of snacks were specifically intended for CM Sukhu.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh to legalise controlled cannabis cultivation amid fiscal woes

A Samosa with Political Flavour

The case has become an emblematic example of how seemingly trivial issues can snowball into larger political debates. The BJP has seized upon the incident to attack the Congress-led government.

Despite the serious undertones of the controversy, it has provided ample fodder for political commentators and social media users, who are having a field day with the now-infamous “Chief Minister’s Samosa.”

From memes to biting political commentary, the samosa saga has taken on a life of its own.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Anti-govt samosa! Here's what happened at Himachal CM Sukhu's event that also 'embarrassed' BJP

