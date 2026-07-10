Anti-immigrant protester shouts slogans at PM Modi in Australia: 'No more Indians...

A far-right anti-immigrant protester entered the Melbourne hotel where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was staying during his official visit to Australia and shouted abuse-laced slogans, according to Australian media reports.
The incident took place within hours of Modi's arrival in Melbourne for a two-day visit on Wednesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. The same individual later attempted to interrupt the Prime Minister's address to the Indian diaspora at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday but was drowned out by music and forced to leave.
The protester, identified as Hugo Lennon, who uses the social media persona "Auspill", uploaded a video showing himself shouting at Modi as the Prime Minister walked through the hotel lobby on a red carpet.
"This is Australia. No more Indians. We don't want any more migration. This country is for Australians," Lennon was heard shouting from the floor above the lobby.
Police officers swiftly removed him from the first-floor balcony overlooking the lobby as he continued raising slogans.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said a 22-year-old man "attended a hotel and shouted political statements" at about 12.30am on Wednesday.
"He was moved on by police without incident," the spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald.
Police have not commented on how the protester knew the Prime Minister's location or how close he came to Modi. However, local media reported that “some far-right influencers had shared knowledge online of Modi's movements around the city during his visit.”
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Lennon is a "neo-Nazi associate" and the heir to a wealthy property development family who has emerged as a far-right influencer.
The Daily Mail reported that Lennon was among the key figures behind the anti-immigrant "March for Australia", a series of nationwide rallies held last year that attracted thousands of like-minded protesters. Australian media outlets later reported that several organisers, including Lennon, were allegedly linked to neo-Nazi and white nationalist associations.
Despite the brief disruptions, Modi completed his two-day visit to Australia as scheduled. He addressed the Indian community, held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, and then departed for New Zealand, the third leg of his three-nation state tour, after earlier visiting Indonesia.
Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as its outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.