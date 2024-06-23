Jammu Kashmir news: One terrorist killed in ‘anti-infiltration operation’ by Indian Army in Uri

Security forces recovered the body of a terrorist killed in an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Livemint
First Published01:56 PM IST
This is the third encounter between forces and militants in north Kashmir since Monday in which three militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed and two soldiers sustained injuries. (PTI File)
This is the third encounter between forces and militants in north Kashmir since Monday in which three militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed and two soldiers sustained injuries. (PTI File)(HT_PRINT)

Security forces on Sunday recovered the body of a terrorist who was killed during an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration Operation that was launched on 22 Jun in the Uri Sector; Operations are continuing,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Security forces initiated an operation in the Gohallan area of the Uri sector on Saturday following the detection of suspicious activity involving two individuals near the Line of Control (LoC).

Also Read: J-K terror attacks: PM Modi says enemies of Jammu and Kashmir will be taught a lesson — ’Koi kasar baaki nahi chodenge’

ANI reported, citing sources, that two terrorists were suspected to have been neutralized. However, as of now, only the body of one militant has been located and recovered by the security personnel.

Earlier on Saturday, ANI reported that Army personnel noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector.

On being challenged, the militants opened fire, inviting retaliation by the Army, the officials said.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire on security forces in Poonch; Srinagar declared ’Temporary Red Zone’

Two militants are believed to have been killed, but their bodies have not been recovered yet as the area is on the LoC, the officials said.

“The Army is maintaining a tight cordon in the area, and efforts are on to recover the bodies,” they added.

(With inputs from ANI)

