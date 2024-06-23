Jammu Kashmir news: One terrorist killed in ‘anti-infiltration operation’ by Indian Army in Uri

Security forces on Sunday recovered the body of a terrorist who was killed during an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration Operation that was launched on 22 Jun in the Uri Sector; Operations are continuing,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Security forces initiated an operation in the Gohallan area of the Uri sector on Saturday following the detection of suspicious activity involving two individuals near the Line of Control (LoC).

ANI reported, citing sources, that two terrorists were suspected to have been neutralized. However, as of now, only the body of one militant has been located and recovered by the security personnel.

Earlier on Saturday, ANI reported that Army personnel noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector.

On being challenged, the militants opened fire, inviting retaliation by the Army, the officials said.

“The Army is maintaining a tight cordon in the area, and efforts are on to recover the bodies,” they added.